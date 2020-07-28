North harbour mercury cleanup to cost $65 million-plus

Thunder Bay city council endorses plan to manage contaminated sediment on-site

THUNDER BAY – Cleanup of decades-old mercury pollution in Thunder Bay’s north harbour is expected to cost at least $65 million – although it remains unclear exactly how that tab will be divided.

On Monday, Thunder Bay city council endorsed a plan to contain the nearly 400,000 cubic metres of contaminated sediment, a result of years of pollution from a former pulp and paper mill, within the harbour.

That will involve building a new “confined disposal facility” (CDF) on site, filling in about nine hectares of open water. The strategy was recommended by a multi-stakeholder working group that includes the federal and provincial governments and Thunder Bay Port Authority.

Mayor Bill Mauro questioned whether the solution was environmentally sound, or chosen simply because it was the cheapest of three options considered by the group at $65 million, $10 million to $15 million lower than other shortlisted options.

“If this was a mine and we were going to store this type of contaminated material this close to the water, I’m not sure it would receive any approvals in today’s day and age,” he said.

Roger Santiago, the head of Environment and Climate Change Canada’s sediment remediation unit, assured the mayor the strategy would contain the pollution and keep contaminants out of the harbour, and touted “extensive monitoring” that would be in place.

Numerous studies had shown “this material poses no risk as it sits now or during the construction phase,” he said.

The mill in question, located near the mouth of the Current River, was operated by Abitibi for the majority of its history, and by Cascades for nearly a decade, before closing permanently in 2007.

Abitibi filed for bankruptcy, while Santiago previously indicated Cascades could pay up to 10 per cent of the remediation costs.

City council endorsed the on-site CDF strategy Monday, with Mauro the only dissenting vote. It will fall to the multi-stakeholder working group to make a final decision on the matter, which will include a funding framework.